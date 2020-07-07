  • July 7th, 2020



Cricket Namibia launches junior tourney

Staff Reporter   Sports   Khomas
211
0

As part of their strategic plan to develop the sport at grassroots level, Cricket Namibia in conjunction with corporate partners has launched a junior tennis school tournament that is slatted for next month. The tournament will see children under 11 and 13 compete in the tournament that is scheduled for 21-25 August 2020 in Windhoek. According to Cricket Namibia, the objective of the tournament is to develop the sport in the country. The competition is open to individuals and schools teams. Entries are open at Cricket Namibia’s website.
Compile by Maurice Kambukwe


2020-07-07 09:17:07 | 5 hours ago
