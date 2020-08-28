Cymot revives defunct clothing factory Eveline de Klerk Business Erongo

ARANDIS - Cymot Namibia has partnered with the Arandis Town Council to revive Dantago Clothing, the garment factory that was liquidated in 2014. At least 450 women who worked at the factory that manufactured garments for Woolworth lost their jobs during the process.



However, town council CEO Stanley Norris this week told New Era that the project will recommence once the Erongo region reopens or eases the Covid-19 regulations and restrictions of the town. “We are planning to re-employ 250 staff members from the existing retrenchment list and will employ more as the project expands,” he said. Norris also explained that the council, through the assistance of the ministry of trade, secured N$500 000 to buy the equipment of Dantago Clothing, while Cymot Namibia will inject a further N$30 million into the venture.

“We are currently busy with the testing of the machines as well as the joint venture agreements seeing that it is difficult to have face to face meetings with our partner,” he said. Dantago Clothing was once the flagship company at the coast, who manufactured clothing for Woolworths.

Ironically, Woolworths was the factory’s sole client for nine years before they closed their doors in 2014. This was because Woolworths was systematically buying back all its SADC franchises as part of restructuring its business model on the continent contract. Meanwhile, Cymot Namibia also set up another business at Arandis to diversify their portfolio by entering the manufacturing sector with a second project.

According to the mayor of Arandis, Risto Kapenda, Cymot Namibia has set up a boot manufacturing company, which is expected to start with production in November this year. “Most of the phases of this project preparation have been completed and will employ 25 staff members. The equipment for the factory already arrived from South Africa, however, the assembling of the equipment is delayed due to the coronavirus,” Kapenda said.

