Deadly ‘Pikes’, red-hot Hotto score match-winning goals

WINDHOEK – Brave Warriors pair of the foreign legion Peter ‘Pikes’ Shalulile and Deon Hotto-Kavendjii were both in devastating form, scoring match-winning goals for their respective clubs Highlands Park and Bidvest Wits University in the stinking rich South African Professional Soccer League (PSL) last weekend.

Shalulile netted the only goal of the match as the Lions of the North dispatched relegation candidates Maritzburg United by a solitary goal on Saturday. Utility fullback Denzil Haoseb was named amongst the substitutes.

Hotter than hell Kavendjii was not to be outdone either as he returned the compliment to his countryman when he headed the Clever Boys to victory against a stubborn Chippa United in Johannesburg.

Back in favour Brave Warriors centre back Chris ‘Mahoota’ Katjiukua played a blinder in his club Black Leopards’ come-from-behind 1-all draw against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs. Birthday boy Max ‘Slimkat’ Mbaeva kept a clean slate in his PSL club Lamontville Golden Arrows’ 1-0 triumph against Benny McCarthy’s Cape Town City.

Hard-tackling fullback Junior Gebhardt caught the eye when he delivered a solid performance in Baroka’s 1-0 shock triumph against fallen South African football giants, the once mighty Amakhosi, away from home.

Across the Zambezi River, Lusaka Dynamos shot to the top of the Zambian Transitional Super League Stream One log table following their 1-0 victory over old time campaigners Mufulira Wanderers.

Skillful attacking midfielder Petrus ‘Dancing Shoes’ Shitembi was in the starting line-up but compatriots Awillo Stephanus and Tebs Lombard were notable absentees through injury.

Benjamin Nekavu’s Buildcon also leads the log standings in the MTN Transitional Super League Stream Two with 23 points after eleven rounds of matches.

Elsewhere in the land of the sacred pyramids, Benson ‘Styles’ Shilongo, the first Namibian footballer ever to ply his trade in the land of the Pharaohs, is busy writing his own script.

The much-travelled stylish big-frame net buster has scored an astonishing tally of seven goals, accompanied by four assists accrued from 17 games since joining Cairo giants Ismaely at the beginning of the current term – certainly no mean feat.

The northern-born lad stood to feature in his 18th consecutive league game for his club against Al Masry yesterday.

