Desert Jewels turn focus to Netball World Cup

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK - After successfully winning M1 Nations Cup in Singapore on Saturday, Netball Namibia vice-president Rebecca Goagoses says the team will now turn their focus on preparing 2023 Netball World Cup, to be held in Cape Town.

The Desert Jewels were on Saturday crowned the champions after they saw off host nation Singapore 49-42 in an exciting final.

They made their way to the finals after beating southern African neighbours Botswana 54-47.

“What it took for us to win the tournament was preparations as I said it before and having the right mindset of the players and the technical team. As any other sport codes, you need to be knowledgeable to be able to lead a team. So literally, we prepared ourselves, in fact, we went for better ranking but after the second match, we realised that we could get the gold. I think that is what it took for us,” she said.

Goagoses further said that they would now turn their focus on exposing the team to more international competitions and preparing for the highly anticipated World Cup, which will be hosted in South Africa.

“Our target was to improve in ranking but fortunately we did well, and waiting on the rankings to be released by the INF (International Netball Federation) very soon. Then we will also look at the team in terms of engaging in more tournaments around the world, what’s on the market and what’s available. But also that plays along with resources,” she added.

