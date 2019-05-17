Dice the rapper tries his hand at acting

Strauss Lunyangwe

WINDHOEK - Hip-hop artiste, Dice the Rapper (real name Edo Lutete), has surprised everyone with his multiple talents, as he has also tapped into the acting scene.

Dice has mastered the art of acting and landed starring roles in two television series, namely ‘Dreamers’ and ‘The Third Will’.

Stunner, as he is affectionately known in the entertainment circles, cut his teeth in the acting industry when film director Errol Geingob auditioned him for an acting role as a male character called Norman in the television series ‘Dreamers’.

Dice confesses that, at the time, he was clueless about acting because the only acting experience he had previously was from his music videos. “Geingob guided me on set as I slowly started getting into it. Eventually, when the trailer came out, I started getting calls for other gigs. Until this day, he (Geingob) still mentors me.”

Asked which of the two careers pays more in Namibia, Dice smartly responds saying the two cannot be measured on the same scale. “But you only get as much as you put in be it in the music or acting business,” he adds.

Dice plans to work on more music projects but his focus is to work on a feature film, which would be a bigger role for him. He feels that he has grown enough to take on a bigger challenge.

On the music front, the artiste released a new single entitled ‘Follow Me’ featuring Ou Stakes last month, which is available on all streaming platforms. As for an album, he is not yet sure if he will be releasing a full-length album just yet.

