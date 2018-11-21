Digital registry for food bank data on the way

WINDHOEK – The Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare in partnership with the World Food Programme’s Namibia office will be implementing the SCOPE project, which is a management platform for food bank beneficiary registration and transfer management activities.

“SCOPE is the World Food Programme’s digital assistance management information system that enables registration, programme activity configuration, enrolment into programmes, digital distribution planning and transfer of food assistance to the vulnerable,” said Welda Mouton, of the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) Department of Global Communications.

This will ultimately contribute to strengthening social protection systems, monitoring and evaluation systems and tools of the programme and improve on skills of those who are involved in programme delivery, as well as improve delivery of the programme, its monitoring and reporting “as we [will] know the people we serve much better”, Mouton explained.

The SCOPE will be implemented in seven constituencies where the food bank is implemented in the Khomas Region. The WFP Namibia’s Country Strategic Plan (2017-2020) is aligned with the government’s priorities, focusing on technical assistance and knowledge transfer that is demand-driven and directed towards vulnerable populations in Namibia and enabled to meet their food and nutrition needs throughout the year.

The launch takes place today at the Katutura Youth Complex.

