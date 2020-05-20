Dispatched thoughts - It is your responsibility Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

×

Namibia is one of the most unequal countries in the world when it comes to the distribution of wealth. Like many countries in southern Africa, the majority of wealth and land is usually held by a minority group, ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the economy has suffered some rather devastating blows. Those at the bottom of the economic pyramid have had it especially bad.

Its times like this that we have to see beyond superficial boundaries and come together as one to work together for a common goal for all Namibians, no matter how small, if anything, it’s a matter of national security and give a helping hand.

It is your responsibility, your patriotic right and your moral obligation to help Namibia. This situation that we find ourselves in is not something that we can blame on anyone; it is not something that we can run or hide from – we all feel it one way or another. Those that have the means, the corporate world and the private sector can really make an example of what it means to be socially responsible to a nation that has given them so much.

There are those that have always been at the forefront, always ready and willing to give a helping hand or cash donation when and where needed; there are those who, unfortunately, have to be pushed and nudged to get going. Either way, we are always eternally thankful for those contributions; they mean a lot to the recipients but to the nation, they represent a whole lot more of hope and solidarity.

Now we are also aware that there will always be some rotten and greedy monsters in our Namibian house. We are not that naïve, but we accept them too. I just hope that at some point there will grow up and come to their senses; that there is more to life than a fat account or whatever their reasons are for not doing the right thing. Regardless we have hope that they too will act responsibly and do what they can to help.

It goes without saying that we all benefit, across the board, when we work together and move in the same direction. Maybe now is the time we put it to the test and really put our best selves on the front. Maybe now is the time we come together for a nation that we call home for a nation that has given us peace, stability and more riches that should be enjoyed by everyone.



* Olavi Popyeinawa

Twitter: @olavipopyeinawa

Email: olavipopyeinawa@gmail.com

2020-05-20 09:32:51 | 1 days ago