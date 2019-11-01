Dogs maul toddler to death Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

TSUMEB - A toddler was mauled to death by dogs on Tuesday at Oniihandi village near Oniipa. The Oshikoto police have opened an inquest into the death of the toddler who was allegedly mauled by dogs.

A neighbour made the grisly discovery of the lifeless toddler girl. It is further claimed that only one dog was seen pulling the body of the toddler.

“The baby was found with an open wound on the right upper side of the abdomen in a field. A neighbour passing by discovered her,” said Chief Inspector Edna Nawa of the Oshikoto police.

“It is, however, at the moment unknown what might have really caused her death, although it is alleged that the dog was seen pulling the body,” said Nawa.

The mother of the victim is still not known, while the exact age of the child could also not be determined. Police investigations continue.

