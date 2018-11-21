Don’t be afraid to ask for help

If I had all the answers I’d be a god. They are the only ones who have all the answers to all the questions and problems in the world, that’s why people pray and worship them. As mere mortals we walk and live on earth and have to find a way to make it through the daily struggles that define who we are. All this is challenging and can be tiring. When the going gets tough, the tough ask for help.

Asking for help is not a sign of weakness as many have been made to believe throughout the years. The pressure of morphing into adulthood for a young youth can take a lot out of you, especially mentally. The goal is to make it till the end and nobody makes it to the end without a helping hand of some sort.

Being alive is already tough in its own way, surviving is even tougher, but making something out of yourself and situation is deeper than what many let on. Nobody teaches us these things when we are young, we learn as we grow. Most of the times we learn on our own, other times our parents and friends help us, but more heads and hands are always better.

So many young people suffer in silence despite being surrounded by a loving family and caring friends, but they would rather slug out it first before even thinking of asking for any help. Maybe that’s why the youth are so depressed. Asking for help of any kind is mostly frowned upon among the youth even though it’s encouraged by the older members of society. Generational difference I guess.

Nobody likes to see somebody else going through a rough patch, especially the youth, but then again nobody will really help you until you ask for help, you have to seek to be given. It doesn’t help you or those around you when you are struggling or going through something in silence, talk about it and seek out help.

Sometimes asking for help is not just for the help you need immediately, but in the long run it pays dividends that are difficult to measure, like building relationships that last longer than the help offered. But more importantly it keeps you sane.

Everyone has experienced some sort of hardship or struggle and overcame it. No one has all the answers to everything, but someone out there has the answers that you are looking for, just ask for it.

*Olavi Popyeinawa has a diploma in Alternative Dispute Resolution and is currently studying law, LLB at the University of Namibia (Unam). He will weekly be contributing this column on youth mattersInstagram: niceguy_olavi Facebook: Olavi Longfellow Twitter: @OlaviPopyeinawa

