Dr Ndume bestowed Diamond Award at SYMLAFA 2020

Namibia’s most celebrated ophthalmologist Dr Helena Ndume has bestowed the Diamond Award at the Simply You Magazine Lifestyle and Fashion Awards (SYMLAFA) over the weekend in the capital.

“You become happy when you win awards but the most important thing is asking yourself what change have you brought to the industry you represent. How many people’s lives have you changed? That is very important; we have to make an impact on society. It shouldn’t be about getting awards and slaying (to parade, try to impress or overwhelm people) all over. Come and give back; people chose you to win the award, coma and give back,” she enlightened the crowd.

She said: “Let us not forget where we come from; it is all about ploughing back.”

The eye specialist, wearing a black knee dress with black and red heels, said she wanted to be in fashion but destiny decided otherwise. She also appreciated the work SYMLAFA has done to the fashion and art industry.

“I wanted to do fashion, but at least now I can do it on the sides. I am happy to see the awards have grown tremendously; this is making the event more powerful and with the big corporate companies that are on board, it’s a beautiful collaboration,” she admitted.

The awards take pride in acknowledging those who made extraordinary strides in their fields in the Diamond Award category.

In 2017, humanitarian and philanthropist Samuel Kapepo has conferred this honour; in 2018, artists and humanitarian Lize Ehlers claimed the accolade.

Liberation struggle icon and philanthropist Libertina Amathila was the 2019 ‘Diamond Award’ winner – and now, her protégé Dr Ndume is the 2020 Diamond category awardee.

The event, held at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN), saw art enthusiasts flocking to support those in the industry for the amazing work they have contributed so far.

Some of the winners for the night include Aina Kweyo, Favorite TV presenter; Ndapewa Hazel Ambambi for Favourite female radio personality; Talah Dacosta Hashipala, Favourite Stylist; Martin Pombili, favourite Comedian; and Twinfluencers Namibia walked away with the Favourite Blogger, while Johanna Swartbooi scooped the Favourite Female Model.

From 18 categories, the awards have now reduced to 15 and favourite actor, actress, DJ and sport have been removed from the list of accolades.

Helena Ngaifiwa, the brains behind the awards, said winners will walk away with N$5 000 monetary prize, a case of Appletiser and an NWR voucher worth N$5 000.

She further informed Entertainment Now! that favourite male and female model, as well as favourite emerging and fashion designer, will automatically be showcasing their art and crafts at the Windhoek Fashion Week.

Corporate Communications, Online Media and Sponsorships Manager at Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Mufaro Nesongano said A few years ago, NWR took an intentional decision to support the entertainment industry.

“This decision was informed by the vital role that we saw the industry plays within our society. Thus, we are pleased to be associated with one of the leading lifestyle and entertainment awards in the country,” he informed.

