Drama in court as massacre suspect arraigned Nuusita Ashipala Front Page News Ohangwena

OHANGWENA – A man who is accused of killing three family members in Ohangwena Region this week made his first court appearance yesterday but the matter was remanded to Monday next week as the suspect was unresponsive.

There was huge drama at the Ohangwena Magistrate’s Court when Sem Nauyoma Petrus, the man accused of killing his biological mother, niece and brother at Epatululo village appeared before magistrate Ilge Rheent.

He also severely injured his two-year-old niece who is currently in a stable condition in the Oshakati state hospital.

A number of police officers had to drag Petrus, who was aggressive in his conduct, into the courtroom.

Rheent said she was unable to explain to Petrus his rights given the state that he was in.

He faces three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and eight counts of malicious damage to property. Petrus is also accused of killing eight goats and injuring a dog.

The case was remanded to Monday to allow Petrus to seek medical help.

According to well-placed police sources, the suspect had requested to be taken to hospital on Wednesday.

However, upon getting to the vehicle that was supposed to ferry him, he attempted to flee from police custody.

After his alleged failed attempt to flee, he reportedly refused to be taken to hospital. He was reportedly in an aggressive state when he demanded to be taken to hospital.

Some family members New Era spoke to at the court said Petrus has been residing at Sky location in Oshakati prior to returning home last week.

Those who know him at Sky location allegedly told family members that he was known to be a troublemaker and drug user.

New Era further understands that he had been pleading with his sister, who was not home at the time, to return home.

“If she had returned as she was instructed, she would also have been dead,” said a family member who did not want to be named.

2019-11-08 07:30:01 | 4 hours ago