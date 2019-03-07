Dual carriageway to be completed by 2022

WINDHOEK - Roads Authority (RA), says 37 kilometres of the Windhoek - Okahandja dual carriageway will be completed by September this year and the remaining 21 kilometres stretching towards Okahandja to be completed by 2022.

This was revealed yesterday by the CEO of the Roads Authority (RA), Conrad Lutombi when Works and Transport Minister, John Mutorwa conducted on-site visits which also included the Hosea Kutako road upgrades.

So far, the project has cost government about N$500 million which will include the widening of two bridges and the construction of three additional bridges for the southbound carriageway.

Mutorwa was pleased with the progress made so far and stressed in order for Namibia to become a logistics hub in Sadc, “we will need a very good road network that forms part of the Sadc trunk road network to support trade.’’

“First, we are connecting with our different 14 regions through our road infrastructure, which is also important that we connected with Sadc countries to enhance economic activities,’’ said an upbeat works and transport minister.

The minister feels the last phase of the road should not be stifled, when it comes out on tender and that the public procurement board should not drag its feet when it come to the award of this important tender.

“I would like them to come out of their offices to physically inspect these projects and familiarise themselves, so that this process does not take long for them to make up their minds and not only rely on what is on paper,’’ stressed Mutorwa.

He also visited the Windhoek and Hosea Kutako freeway, which is currently under construction. The freeway which is divided into five sections will include 12 bridges and five inter changes, which will be completed in November.

This specific road will make traffic flow easy, leading up to the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Mutorwa also said Namibia’s economy is dependent on exports and imports through our transport system. Once completed, our roads will support the economy by allowing quicker and alternative movements to and from the capital to the rest of the country.

“The dual carriageways will also improve the country’s links to the new Sadc gateway Port at Walvis Bay and our neighbouring countries via our major highways. We are constructing infrastructures for the present and for the future, we should never fail to plan, neither should we plan to fail, but plan to succeed,’’ he said.

2019-03-07 09:18:35 25 days ago