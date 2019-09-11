Duinesig wins N$50 000 in BoN Biennial quiz competition

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – As part of the bank’s public education programme, Duinesig High School from Walvis Bay, Erongo Region won N$50 000 in the Bank of Namibia (BoN) Biennial High School Quiz Competition on Friday.

The second position was taken by Epako High School from Omaheke Region and was awarded N$30 000. The 2017 winner of the quiz competition, Etosha Secondary School, from Oshikoto Region, took the third place in this year’s competition and received a cash prize of N$10 000.00.

Dr Romanus Kampungu Senior Secondary School from Kavango East scooped the fourth position and were awarded a printer as a consolation for their efforts.

The bi-annually competition which was attended by an impressive number of 179 schools and 716 learners from all regions of the country was aimed to support the country’s financial literacy initiatives and the recognisable need to educate the nation on the crucial role and functions of the central bank, by bringing together learners from all corners of the country, to participate in a battle of minds on topics ranging from economics and finance.

Speaking at the prize-giving ceremony, the Deputy Governor of the BoN Ebson Uanguta, stated that the competition helps to instill financial literacy in young people: “It is only through financial literacy, that people can make informed decisions about their finances. This will encourage them to become part of the financial system- ultimately, this improves the quality of their life,” remarked Uanguta.

“The competition further provides a platform to learners who would have not otherwise had an opportunity to come into contact with or have knowledge of central bank and learn about the significant role that the Bank of Namibia plays in the economy,” Uanguta further added.

In an interview with Youth Corner, Sara Weyulu a student from Duinesig High School was ecstatic to mention that, even though preparations for the competition was not just a walk in the park, they have conquered all and made their school proud.

“I am very excited for this amazing prize, it is very important for our school because we have worked hard for this prize and it was worth it. This initiative taught us so many things about the central bank that we didn’t know and I am very grateful for this opportunity. Our teacher has been pushing us to work hard when we were preparing” Weyulu commented.

Tuesee Katjiuanjo from Epako High School said, they have been preparing for the competition for over a month and even though they didn’t get the first prize, they are still grateful for the second prize.

Katjiuanjo encouraged her fellow learners to keep on working hard to achieve their goals.



