Education makes U-turn on mock exams

OMUTHIYA - The ministry of education has made a U-turn on its initial plan to hold mock examination for grade 11 and 12 pupils in September.

Such assessments will now be held from next week Monday. The last day will be on September 15.

September is the due date for most of the higher learning institutions application for undergraduate studies, thus holding exams in the same month was going to pose a challenge to pupils as they might not manage to apply in case the result come out past the date.

Therefore, the amendment has made it easier to allow prospective students to apply before closing date.

Meanwhile, the new changes will require a robust change from both teachers and learners to prepare for the examination as only five days remaining. A circular issued by education director of Oshikoto Aletta Eises, dated 12 August, notifies scholars to take note of the amended new examination timetable to be put into effect.

The deputy director Vilho Shipuata said the directorate does not anticipate any challenges in terms of implementation and performance, adding that both learners and teachers have been ready.

“It is only the date that was amended to allow exams to start earlier, at first we thought the syllabus would not be completed early but as we speak they completed the task on time. On the other hand, we also considered the time of registration to tertiary institutions. So all in all, everything is intact and no glitches expected,” he said when contacted for comment.

