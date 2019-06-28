EES launches NAM FLAVA City Tours with branded buses

WINDHOEK - Namibian kwaito singer Eric Sell (better known as EES) has tapped into the tourism industry by teaming up with Wilddog Safaris.

They are offering tourists up to five hours’ tour around Windhoek City with an experienced local guide in one of EES’s own old classic VW busses.

The budding entrepreneur has dived into the tourism industry, which contributes to about N$7.2 billion to the country’s gross domestic product. An estimated one million travellers visit Namibia annually, with roughly one in three visitors coming from South Africa, then Germany and finally the United Kingdom, Italy and France.

The concept combines the fresh new Namibian culture and vibe with the old-school look and feel, according to a press statement issued last week. “The tour service will offer a history to the city, meet the people and feel the Namibian vibration. A really great way to experience a mix of what the capital of Namibia has to offer,” according to the statement.

Speaking from Cologne in Germany EES confessed to Entertainment Now! that from outside Namibia, he has realised just how beautiful the country is. “All its culture and diversity; realising that and that makes me even prouder to promote Namibia where I can,” he explained.

Being the true ambassador that he is, he revealed that he gets messages almost weekly about the Land of the Brave. ‘’People see my over 500 videos on YouTube promoting Namibia, and they ask me for tips on where to go in Namibia. I have received postcards and pictures on social media from people writing me how they enjoyed Namibia,’’ he said with a sense of pride.

Liz Kirby, the owner of Wilddog Safaris, established in 1997 and now one of Namibia’s leading tour operators, was very excited to venture into this business opportunity with the Namibian musician. ‘’We loved the idea of using the old VW combi’s from day one when EES approached us and its great if we can bring more business to local markets,’’ she said.

The Nam Flava City Tours officially start operating on Monday and will be offered on a daily basis between 10h00 and 15h00 by local tour guides, which will include drinks and, of course, EES’ own Wuma vitamin energy drink. The main highlights of the tour include the old Christuskirche, Single Quarters Kapana Market.

For now, they will start with two busses, but plan to refurbish 10 others and inject them into the business and offer the same services in other towns in the near future.

EES also has a vitamin drink called (WUMA), Nam Flava Spice and collection of his Nam colour shoes or Vellies, which he previously released, is now making sure to diversifying his Nam Flava brand in the tourism sector.

To experience the tour of a lifetime in great Nam Flava clients can book a seat with the Nam Flava City Tours online at www.wilddog-safaris.com or call directly at +264 61 257642.

2019-06-28 11:45:18 2 days ago