Egypt donates N$800 000 for drought relief

WINDHOEK- The Arab Republic of Egypt yesterday donated N$800 000 to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) towards the drought relief to help alleviate the starvation of hundreds of thousands of people in need of food aid across the country.

Namibia has experienced a persistently stubborn drought for the past six years, which according to the ministry of agriculture report in April has led to the deaths of 63 700 large and small stock in 2018, estimated to be worth millions of dollars.

Accepting the donation yesterday, the Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, thanked the Egyptian government for responding to the call for drought relief assistance.

She also thanked the Egyptian Ambassador to Namibia Amr Abdelwareth saying his hard work in the country does not go unnoticed in the areas of human development and capacity building for the Namibian people.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said in consultations with the OPM through MIRCO, that amount procured 133.6 metric tons of mahangu grain from AMTA (Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency).

She said the whole consignment is allocated to Omusati Region as part of the August drought allocation.

“The grain will be distributed according to the government drought relief program

She said the rest of the donation would be delivered to the regional warehouses from where it will be distributed to the necessary beneficiaries.

2019-08-06 06:36:36 1 days ago