Ekandjo receives 100 Global HR Heroes award

WINDHOEK - MTC’s Chief Human Capital & Corporate Affairs Officer and the Founder and President of the Institute of People Management of Namibia, Tim Ekandjo, was recently awarded the “100 Global HR Heroes Award” at the 27th World HRD Congress. The World HRD Congress took place from the 15 to 17 February at Taj Lands Mumbai and was attended by over 1300+ global leaders from various continents including Asia, Africa and USA.

At the award ceremony, Dr R L Bhatia, Founder and Executive Chairperson of the World HRD Congress, conferred the award to Ekandjo. “Having carefully worked towards architecting the program in recognition of the talent that rightly deserves to be recognised, our approach is towards thought leadership and along with thought leaders international, we would like to confer on you the “100 Global HR Heroes Award”. The “100 GLOBAL HR HEROES” is a reflection of your professional achievement and our belief that you are a thought leader in HR and a contributor of value. To reach to this conclusion, we have approached your peers who have with pride recommended your name and the same is vetted by the advisory board that acts as a conscious keeper towards the success of World HRD Congress.”

Accepting the award, Ekandjo had this to say, “I am extremely honoured and humbled to accept this very special award, not only on my own behalf, but on behalf of the many leaders that contributed to my personal development. I also do so on behalf of all the hardworking HR professionals in Namibia and in Africa, for staying true to the profession and making their contribution to people development in their respective companies and countries. I wish to thank my family for their unconditional support.”

For the last 26 years, World HRD Congress has been a landmark event of strategic significance to the HR profession. The craft and design of the event are carefully thought of by a team of advisory council who act as strategic influencers towards the success of the event. The World HRD Congress is not a profit body but attempts to organise the annual meet with the objective of Learning and Development, Networking and Recognising Leaders who have contributed value to the profession or their organisation and make a difference. Such value contributors are influencers who have influenced positively. The World HRD Congress attracts leaders from the continents of Asia/ Africa and USA.

This year’s conference was themed “The Future of the Word at Work”. As part of the three- day conference, Ekandjo attended and participated in various roundtable discussions and presentations sharing the Namibian HR experience.



