Eldorado SS receives 10 computers

WINDHOEK - Last week the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust handed over 10 refurbished computers to the Eldorado Secondary School. Principal Salwa Khedr said most of the computers will be used to increase learner intake in the ‘office practice’ subject, while two will be used in the school library.

Leslie Puriza, speaking on behalf of the FirstRand Foundation, said as a business FNB has the responsibility to contribute to skills development of the 852 learners of Eldorado, and to support the nation for equitable prosperity to ensure a sustainable inclusive economy.

“The FirstRand Foundation, through this support, aims to provide an opportunity to teachers as well provide them with improved educational content and more effective teaching and learning methods. These computers must improve the learning process through provision of more interactive educational materials that increase learner motivation and facilitate the easy acquisition of basic skills in various subjects.”

FirstRand Namibia Holdings’ vision is to be a great Namibian financial service provider, creating a better world and this is done through executing the customer satisfaction-based strategy, built on 4 Ps, namely: People, Partnerships, Planet and Profit.

2018-11-14 10:20:39 1 months ago