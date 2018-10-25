Elim councillor spearheads cleaning campaign

ONGWEDIVA - With the rainy season fast approaching, Elim Constituency Councillor Gerhard Shiimi spearheaded a cleaning campaign at Onampira to help prevent the spread of waterborne diseases.

Onampira is in the Elim Constituency in Omusati Region.

Shiimi said the cleaning campaign at Onampira is the first of many which target informal settlements and pub areas.

The councillor said it is important to ensure hygiene and cleanliness, especially at a time when the country is hit by the Hepatitis E scourge.

He said it is equally important to clean areas before the rainy season, to avoid waste from being transported by the rainwater to other areas.

“We want to ensure that all our areas are clean, especially around schools, shebeens and where food is handled,” Shiimi said.

At the moment, the Ministry of Health and Social Services had by last week recorded 3 630 cases of Hepatitis E in seven of its 14 regions with Windhoek and Swakopmund reported to be the hardest hit.

The Omusati Region had recorded 219 cases, of which only 63 tested positive by October 7.

In addition to preventing diseases, Shiimi said the cleaning campaigns scheduled across the constituency are in line with President Hage Geingob’s call to keep the country clean.

To keep true to his words, President Hage Geingob led a cleaning campaign in May this year.

The councillor said although the area was also cleaned during the national cleaning campaign day in May, there was still wastage roaming around which posed a threat to human and animal lives.

With the aid of excavators from the Omusati Regional Council, three dumpsites were created in the vicinity of the location to prevent further pollution.

“We do not want to see litter anywhere. Wastage should be dumped at the created dumpsite, hence we have entrusted someone to oversee that rules are being adhered to,” said Shiimi.

Shiimi also thanked the community, young and old people who willingly joined the cleaning campaign.

