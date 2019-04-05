Employers get deadline to claim VET levy

Strauss Lunyangwe

WINDHOEK - The Namibia Training Authority (NTA) wants employers to submit claims for the Employer Training Grant (ETG) for the financial year 2018/19 before May 1.

NTA general manager Virginia Kaimu revealed this on Monday during a press conference held in Windhoek at the training authority’s headquarters.

She urged employers to start claiming now after the NTA’s financial year ended on March 31. She further pointed out that employers may claim within the 31 days up to 50 percent of the levies paid. The levies will be paid out once employers submit applications which contain evidence of the training implemented and the actual cost thereof.

“A further condition stipulated is that employer’s levies should be paid for the full financial year and that no interest or penalties are outstanding,’’ she further stated.

Employers that are going to benefit from this grant will be VET levy-paying companies that comprise of 2859 Namibian companies. VET levy is defined as a levy for training related to vocational training provided by a private vocational training provider accredited by the Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA), or a state-owned vocational training centre. As well as training facilitator costs for the duration of the training, training materials used in the training process, assessment and certification costs amongst other things.

Corporate communications and marketing manager of NTA, Mornay Louw, told this reporter that out of the 2 859 companies, only 506 employers submitted their application for the 2017/2018 financial year.

“The employer training grant totalled approximately N$92 million, of which N$16 million was paid out at the year end of the third quarter,’’ he concluded.

Employers who do not submit claims will risk forfeiting their grants and all unclaimed grants are to be transferred to the Key Priority Grant (KPG) Funding Window towards other training interventions. Employers are reminded that all documentation should be submitted accordingly before the due date of May 1.

Employers are to complete and submit claims online via the link http://www.veterp.nta.com.na. or they could contact their offices for further assistance.

