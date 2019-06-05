Endjala drops jaws at Nashua Squash Open

WINDHOEK - The Nashua Wanderers Squash Open 2019 took place at Wanderers Squash Club over the weekend, which saw Max Endjala forced to dig deep for top honours.

The final of the A division was played between Andrew Forrest and Endjala and kept spectators on the edge of their seats as the two competitors grilled each other. Endjala had to dig deep to outplay Forrest, who has over the years gotten the better of him, including a victory in last year’s final.

Last year Endjala attended a coaching clinic and also played in Egypt, which appears to have immensely contributed to his recent form as his playing tactics were impressive over the weekend.

‘’I avoided the mistakes and tried to be consistent, which helped me in the end. He is not an easy guy to play as he kills me completely but this time around I was confident and got the better of him,’’ said Endjala.

Endjala proved that intense training and fitness does pay off as he ran from corner to corner retrieving the accurately placed shots of Forrest. A much more energetic Endjala managed to secure a tough win (11-8; 7-11; 5-11; 9-11) over Forrest.

In the B Division, Arno Kok from the coast showed off his skills and experience to take second place, whilst Rowan Mcnamara finished third. The division was won by Erik Bruys, father of the two juniors who played in the juniors final.

The Junior Division was played by brothers Liam and Lyle Bruys, with Lyle coming out tops, while third place went to Jandre Olivier.

