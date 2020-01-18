Engela suffers double storm damage

OMUNDUDU – The Engela constituency in the Ohangwena region was besieged by another windstorm which has left several houses damaged, trees uprooted and four goats killed by lightning on Wednesday.

Confirming the incident to Nampa on Friday, Ohangwena regional councillor for the constituency Jason Ndakunda said it is the second time the constituency is experiencing a devastating windstorm within a week.

Matias Abed, an advisor to the Omundudu village headman, Hendrik Haufiku, told Nampa at the village on Friday that 32 households at the area had been affected.

“Lightning and hails killed 23 goats of Hamukoshi during the storm of last Friday and four goats of a retired school principle Werner Shihepo on Wednesday,” Abed noted.

The structure of Abed’s drip irrigation garden was also destroyed.

“This area is becoming a windstorm-prone area,” Abed narrated, adding that last year the windstorm caused damages to school buildings of Shituwa Secondary School, situated about 3.4 kilometres from Omundudu village.

Another Omundudu villager, Peneyambeko Kanghono, told this agency that the area experienced damages to property and crop fields as a result of heavy rain, accompanied by strong wind, hail and lighting over the past few years.

The storm of Wednesday has also left two mahangu storages (silos) under water at the household of Josef Lazarus in Omundudu village.- NAMPA

