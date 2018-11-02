Entertainment her destiny

Onesmus Embula

The creative Leena Shipwata (23), a model and trainer, MC, as well as event organiser, is passionate about art in all its different forms.

Unwrapping her story, Shipwata reveals growing up in Windhoek with her grandparents, always known that she was destined to be a part of the growing entertainment industry, hence she never miss an opportunity that would unleash her creative being. “Growing up I was a quiet child, mainly because I was the youngest at home, and frankly I am a reserved adult. However, place me in front of a crowd, in front of a camera, behind a microphone or on a stage and watch the entertainer in me, crawl out with a bang,” she adds enthusiastically.

More, she takes her art and modeling brand serious and she intends on taking it to greater heights. “I am currently pursuing my honors degree in media and politics at the University of Namibia with objective, to take on the entertainment industry with qualification, passion, talent and hard work”, she says. Modeling industry is her first love. “I organise modelling workshops for young girls to improve their skills, and connect them with professional models in the industry to get acquainted with the upcoming models and install faith in them and to reassure them that there is a place in beauty pageants for everyone,” she says. Furthermore, Leena also takes time to motivate model enthusiasts and teach them about the basics of modelling and her personal experience in the industry to shape them and bring them closer to their dreams.

She wakes up every morning and thanks the Lord for blessing her. “Then I think about my goals and how I can improve my family situation, my community and the young black girl child that was told she would never become anything in life”. She continues, adding that she has learned at a very young age that talent only gets you as far as the door. “It is 80 percent hard work and 20 percent talent that gets the job done”, she emphasises.

Among her achievements, she is thrilled to have walked the ramp for international designers including David Tlale from South Africa at last year’s Windhoek Fashion Week. “I was casted by another designer based in Durban to walk for House of St Luke (HSL)”, she says. Leena is currently organising Miss Pelican Lounge 2018 on November 9 at Pelican Square in Hochland Park. She will also, for the third time, be part of the Windhoek Fashion Week cast models, which is slated to begin on November 6. She can be reached via email on leenapshipwata@gmail.com and alternatively through her active social media hangle @Leena_Shipwata.



2018-11-02 11:16:11 2 months ago