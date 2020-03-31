Erongo advised about seriousness of lockdown Eveline de Klerk National Erongo

WALVIS BAY – Residents of the Erongo region should take the lockdown seriously and stay home because some Namibians do not seem to be complying with the guidelines of the pandemic that has killed tens of thousands globally.

This is according to the Namibian police community affairs commander for Erongo, Ileni Shapumba, who says they have observed several residents, especially in Kuisebmond and Mondesa, carrying on with business as usual, despite the lockdown that was called by President Hage Geingob as a measure to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“The movement of people on the streets is still a concern. That is why we are appealing to our residents to have respect for human rights and also understand we are in a state of emergency – and not to take everything for granted. It must be respected. Conditions have to be adhered to. We are intensifying our operations. We can’t educate forever,” Shapumba said on Sunday.

He noted it is understandable that some residents only got paid over the weekend and had to do last-minute shopping. He, therefore, suggested that only one person per family does the shopping and they should leave the children at home.

“We also observed that people are still selling alcohol from homes, including some tuckshops, despite it being banned for now. This is unacceptable and we are calling upon all neighbours to observe and inform the police without delay,” he stated.

