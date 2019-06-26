Erongo gets N$3m for boreholes

SWAKOPMUND – The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry has set aside an amount of N$3 million for the rehabilitation and installation of boreholes in drought-hit Erongo Region.

Chairperson of the Erongo Regional Council Hafeni Ndemula last Friday said the contribution from the ministry will assist the region in providing much needed water for both animals and human consumption in Daures Constituency through the rehabilitation of boreholes.

According to him, eight boreholes will be cleaned and rehabilitated at Granied Postal, Ai-Xhaib, Hobate, Sprinbokfontein, Brandberg Pos, Okamase and Eurika Pos.

Seven boreholes will be installed at Black Range Pos with three solar systems, while Otjohorongo will get a solar/electric pump borehole. Kawab Pos 1, Otjomune, Twyfel Postal, Kammelnek Pos 3 and Tubuses Pos 3 will also receive boreholes to assist farmers and residents.

Governor of the Erongo Region Cleophas Mutjavikua earlier this month indicated Erongo is hit hard by the drought with several settlements such as Omatjete already being confronted with water challenges and that water is being transported via trucks as boreholes are dry.

Mutjavikua also said the situation will also soon be experienced by residents of Omauru and Uis who heavily rely on groundwater for consumption.

“At this stage we are battling just to make sure our people have enough to drink, however cattle is our biggest concern as there is simply no water nor grazing. The other regions might have one or two areas of grazing to mitigate the drought, but Erongo just does not have anything,” he said.

He added that some farmers have already started with the relocation of animals between Otjwarongo and Karibib out of desperation and they can be seen in the corridors between the two towns.

2019-06-26 09:15:46 8 hours ago