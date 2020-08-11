Eros airport runway’s rehabilitation gets underway Staff Reporter Business Khomas

×

The Eros Airport Runway Holding Action, remedial works project kicked off this week and will last for about three months to improve the runway, which has outlived its lifespan. Otesa/Roadmark was appointed for the remedial works at a cost of N$23 million. The remedial work is intended as a short-term solution, which will carry the runway for about two to three years.

The project is fully-funded by the central government with Namibia Airports Company (NAC) as the project implementation partner and the works include the mill and replacement on the runway to address the bumpy surface and potholes which have developed over the years. The rehabilitation work is not expected to interfere with the airport’s daily operations, as it will be conducted after operational hours.

This project is expected to be completed by the first week of October 2020, while the full-scale rehabilitation of the runway, taxiways and apron is estimated to cost about N$300 million, which is not feasible now, hence the remedial works, Holding Action.

According to a statement by the NAC, daily inspections were conducted before the project commenced to identify areas that require immediate maintenance and ensure that the pavements are safe for operation.

Airport operations are funded through the generation of aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue which has collapsed as a result of the travel bans and restrictions imposed by various governments amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite this, NAC stated that it remains committed to its obligation to render airport operations for humanitarian, repatriation and cargo operations and these activities continue to induce significant costs to the NAC.

In the meantime, the NAC noted that it has reduced costs on non-core operations and discretionary spending whilst ensuring safe and secure operations during these turbulent times in ensuring that it continues to fulfil its mandate.

2020-08-11 11:50:34 | 1 days ago