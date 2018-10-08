Erven in Khomasdal Ext 16 should be occupied within 2 years

WINDHOEK – The City of Windhoek has given property owners in the area of Khomasdal’s Extension 16 a time frame of two years from the date of sale to improve the property.

An increase in recent construction activities has been observed in Khomasdal’s Extension 16.

A total of 180 erven in Khomasdal 16, Phase 2 were advertised and allocated, therefore the city expects the improvements on all such properties to be completed within the specified time.

The upset prices of the properties that were advertised on offer to purchase and allocated, ranged from about N$84 000 to N$190 000. However, the purchasers offered to purchase the property on a price more than the upset price of their specific erf, therefore the successful bidders purchase prices ranged from N$95 0000 to N$386 500.

Queried if the purchasers should construct double of what they had paid for a erven, Lydia Amutenya, Public Relations Officer at the City of Windhoek, informed this reporter that the value of the main building, outbuildings excluded, as calculated by the City, should not be less than the minimum building value specified for a property situated in the relevant township or zoning as set out in clause 39 of the city’s Town Planning Scheme.

Meanwhile, Otjomuise Extension 4 has also seen a hive of activities lately. The first development between the City and the Developer of Otjomuise Ext 4 (General Residential Erf 2317) will yield approximately 477 housing units. The first phase is envisaged to avail units into the market by late next year.

The second development is a private development, comprising a contractual joint venture between Heaven Ark and MPG Projects Pty Ltd, which is also envisaged to yield a significant amount of housing

units.

Occupy within two years…A total of 180 erven in Khomasdal 16 Phase 2 were advertised and allocated, therefore the city expects the improvements on all such erven to be completed within the specified time

