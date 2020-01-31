Ex-RFA worker gets four years

Roland Routh

WINDHOEK – A former employee of the Road Fund Administration (RFA) who admitted he stole N$2.4 million from the entity under false pretences was slapped with an effective four-year prison term yesterday in the Windhoek High Court. Judge Dinnah Usiku handed down the judgement.

Diaz Shipandeka (36) faced five counts of fraud and two counts of money laundering for a scheme he devised to siphon money from the RFA’s fuel levy account during March and April 2012.

He, however, pleaded guilty to the alternative counts of theft by false pretences and one count of money laundering which the State accepted and he was accordingly convicted.

Usiku said that the crimes are very serious and although not perpetrated over a period of time they were deliberately planned.

She further said that the seriousness of the offences were considerably aggravated by the fact that during the commissioning of the crimes the accused was in a position of trust.

“Having been so employed in a position of trust, he was expected to exercise absolute honesty and to protect the interest of the employer,” the judge said and continued: “Such that when he fell short of this standard, he must expect the full rigour of a severe sentence to be visited upon him, both as punishment and also to serve as a deterrent to others.”

