Exhibitors reflect on 8th edition of Kasi Vibe Festival

With an array of products and services present at all editions of the much-anticipated Kasi Vibe Festival, one cannot help but wonder if businesses are growing and progressing due to the exposure and promotion.

Entertainment Now! identified exhibitors and wondered around the eighth edition of the Kasi Vibe Festival to find out how the fiesta has boosted their businesses.

Afroprints’ Ndeshi Fikameni has exhibited her products at of the seven editions and says the festival heightened her brand in a big way.

“Kasi Vibe is the first platform that Afroprint used to launch its products and the responses from the users of the product were amazing. Corporates started requesting bulk items like the T-shirts and the Swift 30 game, First Lady Monica Geingos visited our stall last year and ordered many items from us. These are some of the outcomes of the exposure through such platforms as Kasi Vibe,” Fikameni told Entertainment Now!

She said the festival is an affordable platform to meet people and build networks for brand exposure and marketing. “This is a definite must-do for all entrepreneurs and start-ups,” said Fikameni.

She said the overall experience has been beautiful and is excited to be part of such an initiative.

First-time exhibitor, Thandiwe Blouw of Thato’s Basket of Accessories says considering the economic climate, it is of utmost importance that people explore all avenues to market and promote small businesses.

“Kasi Vibe is one of the best platforms at this point since it speaks to the right target market. I was very impressed with the planning and organising of the event. The team was professional and the set up was well structured,” said Blouw.

‘’ I would like to see a route that will force all visitors to walk past the stalls before they get to the recreational area,” admitted Blouw.

It was difficult for Blouw to talk about the revenue generated now from the exposure to the festival but the big difference she got to find out was digital. “We have noticed that potential buyers are having a keen interest in our products via social media, there is an increase in interest on our social media pages,” she disclosed.

Akirina Tatenda Malunga of Elements by Akirina, who sells earrings, has exhibited at the festival six times and says it was easy for people to buy her affordable accessories at the festival. “I usually sell the pieces online but people found it easier to buy here and it helps the business in terms of marketing,” said Malunga.

She appreciates the fact that the Kasi Vibe Festival gives young entrepreneurs a platform to make an income and an opportunity for them to market their products and put the services out there.

Malunga said for the festival to run smoothly, the organisers could offer maps to festival-goers. “The different sections are too far away from each other, people don’t know where products and services are but I am looking forward to the next one to find out how other young entrepreneurs are doing,” said the optimistic Malunga.

The eighth edition of the Kasi Vibe Festival was hosted at the Sam Nujoma Stadium and the organisers said preparations for the ninth (Easter edition) are already underway. For the first time, the Easter edition will be held outside Windhoek, at the Kuisebmond Stadium in Walvis Bay from 10 to 12 April 2020.

