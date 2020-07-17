Expelling NPL not the antidote Otniel Hembapu Sports Khomas

There is an old Chinese proverb that says “He who seeks revenge should remember to dig two graves.”

Going into this weekend’s 16th extraordinary congress of the Namibia Football Association (NFA), it will be wise to advise both the leadership of the local football association and that of the suspended Namibia Premier League (NPL) to draw some wisdom from the above Chinese proverb.

This author has it on good authority that tomorrow’s NFA extraordinary congress will among other things primarily look into the possibilities of permanently expelling the NPL from its structures, and that after the congress a new breakaway national league could be formed to replace the NPL.

Well, while one understands the frustrations of the NFA leadership that is eager to start football and finally get all activities at Football House in Katututra back to normal, I also personally believe that expelling the NPL is not the lasting solution and could have far-reaching repercussions on the players.

Also, to a certain degree I do agree that the NPL has been a very tough nut to crack and somewhat unwilling to compromise in areas where one thought they would and this has forced the NFA to resort to using its bargaining powers and iron fists to deal with the league, which has since led to the NPL’s suspension.

But expelling a national football league that has been in existence for almost more than three decades because of one individual called Patrick Kauta will be a huge miscalculation and very unfortunate, as it will not entirely solve the bigger issue at hand, which I think is the strained and rotten relationship between the NPL and its mother body NFA.

At this weekend’s extraordinary congress, the NFA might succeed in expelling the league and subsequently corner the league’s chairman Kauta but the long-term effects of that decision will be felt by the already vulnerable players, who have been deprived of football for countless months now due to ongoing boardroom catfights between the two bodies.

As they say, people come and go but institutions will always remain. If the NFA leadership has a personal score to settle with Kauta and his executive team, they should take it upon themselves to go ahead and do so but banishing a historic football institution such as the NPL because of a few individuals is condemnable and insupportable.

It still puzzles the mind that grown adults can’t seem to succeed in putting their gigantic egos and pride aside for the sake of football and the sake of our poor players.

Some of these people fighting from both ends of the table are multi-millionaires with farms and mansions and their kids are attending school at some of the best universities in Europe, yet they have the audacity to throw sand in the food of our players and claim they have football’s best interest at heart.

Again, let me repeat the famous Chinese proverb and say to both the NFA and NPL: “He who seeks revenge should remember to dig two graves.” Until next time, sharp sharp!!

