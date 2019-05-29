Externalisation of money is a crime - Ndjago

WINDHOEK - Karibib Constituency Councillor, Melania Ndjago, is adamant that Namibia must introduce a clear and concise law such as the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act in line with the South African Act, noting that externalisation of money is a criminal act.

According to her, externalisation of money electronically must be admitted as evidence in court when prosecuting economic destroyers.

Further, she emphasised that electronic evidence must be admitted as evidence by the judiciary, insisting that legislation must be clear about the admission of electronic evidence. Ndjago believes that economic destroyers, or those who export money illegally and electronically outside the country, will be deterred from executing these criminal acts. Additionally, she expressed concern about Namibia becoming a mere market extension of South Africa, saying companies such as Pick n Pay, Shoprite, First National Bank and Jet Stores are South African companies.

According to Ndjago, the profit generated from these companies is taken back to South Africa while Namibia is left without liquidity to finance capital projects. “The little money left in Namibia has a high interest rate. Accordingly, it is too expensive to borrow money from the banks and input for capital projects,” she maintained. She took issue with Namibia exporting raw materials to other countries without processing them. She cited timber, which is being exported to China without the Chinese establishing any timber processing or furniture factories in Namibia. In this, she feels there is no value added at production, which will create employment for the Namibians to improve their livelihoods.

Ndjago also touched on the land issue, saying Namibia has vast tracts of land in the hands of the few. She noted that Namibians do not have land to build their own houses, adding that accommodation is a basic human right.

She, therefore, proposed that land must be serviced with water, electricity and sewage lines and be provided to people to build their own houses.

“Shelter is the starting point of empowering our communities, for example, in Windhoek. Accordingly, give the people land to build shelter, shelter has a positive effect on the people’s income; it increases income. Accommodation is too expensive in Windhoek and Namibia in general, yet Namibia has vast tracts of land. An average room is N$1 500 for renting and a flat is over N$2 500 to an employee with an income of less than N$3 000 at shops like Pick n Pay. This is exploitation of man by man. Life is unbearable in Namibia,” she reacted.

Therefore, she said cheap accommodation would enhance the livelihoods of Namibians, adding that something has to be done to regulate rent, especially in Windhoek.

