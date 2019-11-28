  • November 30th, 2019



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ National \ Farm worker fatally struck by lightning

Farm worker fatally struck by lightning

Obrien Simasiku   National   Oshikoto
942
0

Share on social media

OMUTHIYA – An employee at farm Neseier died Monday after he and two of his colleagues were struck by lightning while they were picking potatoes from a field.

The deceased Elvis Abaseb, 23, died on the way to hospital while two other victims Johannes Naseb, 20, and Jenet Hingas were taken to Tsumeb state hospital, said Chief Inspector Edna Nawa.

According to Nawa, the two survivors victims have since been discharged from hospital and were in a stable condition. Next of kin have been informed.

In an unrelated matter, a relationship argument led to the death of a 23-year-old man who was found hanging from a tree with a belt around his neck. 

Nawa said the incident allegedly happened moments after the deceased had an argument with his girlfriend who he accused of being jealous and controlling.
Next of kin were informed and the police investigation continues.  


Obrien Simasiku
2019-11-28 07:47:19 | 1 days ago
Home \ National \ Farm worker fatally struck by lightning - New Era Live

Be the first to post a comment...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds