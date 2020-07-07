Father in court for allegedly killing son

A middle-aged man from Okeeke village in Ogongo constituency yesterday appeared in the Outapi Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge for his biological son.

The suspect, identified as Aliofe Nuujoma (46), stands accused of killing his son Josua Nuujoma Aliofe (27).

According to regional crime investigation coordinator Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, the victim came from the location (Okeeke location) and then fought with his father.

The incident happened on Friday around 01h00 in the house of Reginalde Ashipa at Okeeke village in Ogongo constituency in Omusati region.

Thereafter, the victim jumped the boundary wall of the house, made of corrugated iron zinc, and he was later found in the Mahangu field with an open wound in his back, which might have caused his death.

Simaho said the suspect, when he appeared in court, was denied bail and the matter was postponed for further police investigations.

The deputy commissioner said the deceased’s next of kin, Reginalde Ashipala, who is the grandmother of the deceased, has been informed. His body was taken to Okahao police mortuary for a post mortem.

Sources, who spoke to New Era on condition of anonymity, explained the victim is known for unruly behaviour and he always provoked people, especially his grandmother, at night when he comes home from cuca shops.

The father is said to have travelled to where the son was staying to counsel him on his wayward behaviour.

2020-07-07 10:18:21 | 4 hours ago