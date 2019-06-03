Fifa extends Normalisation Committee term until October

WINDHOEK – World football governing body Fifa has extended the term of the Normalisation Committee appointed to oversee the Namibia Football Association (NFA), which will now see the committee remain at the helm of the association until October.

The latest developments were announced by the NFA on Friday, which said the decision to extend the lodging of the committee at Football House in Katutura was taken on May 15 by the Bureau of the Council of Fifa and it was on the recommendation of the Fifa Member Associations Committee. The mandate has been extended until October 15.

According to the NFA statement, in the next phase of their mandate the committee will focus on making sure the much-anticipated electoral congress takes place and also ensure that first and second division leagues are normalised and kick-start their activities. The committee will in the coming months also ensure that policy frameworks are in place and that corporate governance principles are adhered to.

The Normalisation Committee was appointed in January this year to oversee the NFA’s daily affairs and with the latest extension of their mandate until October it is at this point not public knowledge as to what the committee achieved and what visible changes they brought during the last six months that they have been in charge of the NFA.

