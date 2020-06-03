Final remand in Kalahari shooting matter

The Katutura Magistrate’s Court gave a final remand for further investigations for the case of Namibian Defence Force (NDF) officer who is accused of shooting and killing a Zimbabwean national and taxi driver in June last year.

Gerson Nakale (38) made an appearance before magistrate Johannes Shuuveni, where he was informed that investigations into his case have not yet been finalised. State prosecutor Victoria Likius informed the court that a photo plan and ballistic report have not yet been obtained.

“I asked the investigating officer to come and testify why there is a delay but I was informed that he has been transferred to Rundu and the case has been reassigned to someone else,” explained Likius.

The court postponed the matter finally for further investigations to 6 August. The court further extended Nakale’s bail until his next appearance.

Nakale was arrested following a shooting incident that resulted in the death of Zimbabwean national Talent Fambauone Black (22) during a joint security force operation ‘Kalahari Desert’ in Windhoek’s Greenwell Matongo on 20 June 2019.

Police reports at the time indicated that members of Operation Kalahari Desert had set up a mini mobile roadblock on Monica Street, Greenwell Matongo Informal Settlement, when a Toyota Paso with a taxi number L68 approached the said roadblock. The driver allegedly made a U-turn, turning away before the mini roadblock and sped off. An NDF member (male), who was with a police member, fired four shots from his AK-47 assault rifle in the direction of the fleeing taxi.

Consequently, according to the police, one bullet hit the vehicle’s boot and penetrated until it hit the driver in the head, killing him instantly. The driver was alone in the vehicle.

Nakale, a member of A Squadron, based at Luiperdsvallei military base outside Windhoek, is now facing a charge of murder for the tragic shooting.

