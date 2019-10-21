First-ever Gobabis Summer Picnic Day this weekend Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- Stilatainment and Tok Tokkie Shuttle will be hosting the first-ever Gobabis Summer Picnic Day at the Legare Stadium in the Omaheke region on Saturday.

The organiser of the event, Mac “DJ Mac” Serogwe said the team can’t wait for the event to commence as it is a first of it’s kind for the town. “We have an array of artists that will be performing at the picnic day, it’s something we have been planning for a while now,” DJ Mac.

“The conception of this unique event consolidates an atmosphere of live DJs, musical performance by popular acts from South Africa, street restaurants, park-off and outdoor fun activities and most importantly the platform for local social entrepreneurs.

He informed Entertainment Now! that South Africa’s neo-soul and neo-folk music artist Simmy will be headlining the picnic day. “Apart from Simmy, we have acts ranging from house sensations DJ Kalypso, Deon (Umculo), DJs Kadaffi, Ambizzy, The Rhythm, One Blood and others performing, ” said DJ Mac.

The event is hosted by Stilatainment through DJ Mac, a popular disc jockey and who is also responsible for the Annual Gobabis Summer Pool Party.

DJ Mac informed Entertainment Now! 10 percent of proceeds at the gate will go to the Gobabis Project School. “The school accommodates children who are mostly from the informal settlements and we saw it fit to give them a share to purchase some needed equipment. They informed me there is a shortage of cartridges and printers, we are hopeful that enough will be collected so that the school can get enough money to buy what they need,” said DJ Mac.

The Gobabis Summer Picnic Day will be hosted by radio personality Cheeze from Fresh FM.

