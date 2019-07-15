First-time voters dominate //Kharas registration thus far

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP – Statistics from the supplementary voters registration process in the //Kharas Region thus far suggest that persons turning 18 years old make up the biggest portion of eligible voters.

This was revealed by Augustinus Uchab, regional coordinator representing the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) in the region.

“The process has been satisfactory thus far – registering 385 people on the first day in the region proves to be an improvement compared to the past,” he said.

Uchab explained that this exercise was primarily to afford those citizens turning 18 years on July 8, 2019, those who lost their voter registration card, having damaged cards, or who relocated to //Kharas and never registered before, to exercise their demographic right by registering as eligible voters.

“The main purpose is to allow people to be included on the voter registration roll in order to choose leaders of their choice come elections in November this year,” the regional coordinator emphasised.

Uchab said that one can derive from statistics so far that voters, especially the youth, are more eager this time to go to the polls later this year. He further urged qualifying citizens to come in numbers, prevent long queues, possible obstacles and the possible waste of an opportunity to vote since the next person will make use of it.

A total of 3 386 people registered for the period July 8 –13 of whom 1 812 consist of new applications. The process will be running from July 8 to 27 and from 08h00 until 19h00.

