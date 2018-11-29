Fishing vessel owner plunges to death from deck

WINDHOEK - A 46-year-old man who was the captain and owner of a fishing vessel fell from the top deck into the hole of the fishing vessel on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Perez Jesus, a Spanish national, shattered his skull in the fall and died instantly.

The incident happened between 01h30 and 14h00.

The police report stated that Jesus was on the vessel with four other colleagues while it was anchored at Freddie Fishing’s Jetty.

It is alleged that while his colleagues were asleep the deceased went to the upper deck of the vessel to phone his wife.

“It is suspected that while talking to his wife he fell from the deck which is approximately four metres, into the hole of the fishing vessel, shattered his skull and died instantly. The wife apparently called on the vessel phone and informed the colleagues to find out what happened to the deceased whereby they discovered his body and notified the police and medical personnel,” said the report. No foul play is suspected and his next of kin were informed, police say.

In another incident of unnatural death, a 52-year-old man died instantly after the vehicle he was repairing fell on him. The incident happened on Sunday at around 21h00 at Iikunino location at Omutsegonime village. The police report stated the deceased was busy repairing his vehicle underneath when the jack slid and the vehicle fell on him, killing him instantly.

In an unrelated incident, four men were arrested after they were found in possession of two AK-47 assault riles and their two magazines, live ammunition of AK-47 and 10 live cartridges for a sniper machine-gun. The police report stated a Toyota Yaris sedan was intercepted at the Otjiwarongo roadblock at around 08h45, and a driver and four passengers occupied the vehicle.

“Upon searching the vehicle, two firearms (rifles) and ammunition were found hidden under the front and back bumpers respectively,” said the report.

Police investigations continue.

