Fistball League playoffs this weekend

WINDHOEK - The Bank Windhoek Fistball League playoffs will take place this weekend at the Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) sport fields in Windhoek.

The tourney will divide the top and last four teams in the Fistball League standings into two groups, being A and B. Two first and second teams from Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) and Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) will battle it out in the first semi-finals in Group A, while CFC 3, Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC) 1 and 2 and hosts DTS will compete for top honours in Group B’s second semi-finals.

Boosted by the inclusion of five national team players, the reigning champions, CFC 1, have been picked as favourites to win Group A, while Group B remains open for dominance from each of the four participating teams in the group.

In Group A, CFC 1 will face the fourth-placed CFC 2 in the first semi-final. Club mates SKW 1 and 2 will lock horns in the second semi-final of Group A. Group B will witness another internal club contest as SFC 1 and 2 face each other for bragging rights.

However, CFC 3 and DTS have also made their intentions clear in winning the group. The semi-final games are set to be between the best out of five sets.

The match for third and fourth place will take place after the semi-finals. “The final matches are expected to take place in the afternoon and we invite fistball enthusiasts to come witness top class fistball. Thank you Bank Windhoek for making this possible,” said Fistball Association of Namibia’s media officer, Helmo Minz.

“Bank Windhoek wishes all competing teams the best of luck. It has been an exciting season and the sport goes from strength to strength. We look forward to see who will be crowned this year’s champions,” said Bank Windhoek’s public relations manager, André le Roux.





