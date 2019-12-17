Flood warning issued for parts of SADC Albertina Nakale National Khomas

WINDHOEK - The SADC secretariat has cautioned some of the member states, Namibia included, of the heavy rainfall forecast for this week, which is likely to result in localised floods.

SADC climate service centre is forecasting a likelihood of rainfall amounts exceeding 50mm in 24 hours in some parts of the southern region during the period of 11 to 17 December 2019.

SADC reported that eastern Angola, eastern most of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), north-eastern and north-western of Zambia, northern and southern Tanzania, central and northern Mozambique, and most of Madagascar and Seychelles will have a high probability to receive heavy rainfall above 50mm in a 24-hour period between the said dates.

The centre reported that these rains are likely to result in localised flooding.

The national meteorological and hydrological services are urged to closely monitor these events and update relevant institutions such as disaster risk management agencies at member states level to support preparedness and actions taken to protect lives and property.

Users are encouraged to consult national meteorological and hydrological services at member states for interpretation of this advisory.

The centre noted the next advisory will be issued when an extreme event is detected to occur within the SADC region.

SADC indicated the regional rainfall pattern for the 2019/20 agricultural season is encouraging, as parts of southern Africa are expected to receive adequate rainfall in the first half of the season.

The secretariat said this is an improvement from the previous season, where less rainfall resulted in adverse impacts on agriculture, water resources and hydropower generation in most of the region.

The latest outlook, produced by regional climate experts, forecasts there will be “normal-to-above-normal” across most of the SADC between October and December 2019.

The consensus forecast was produced by the 23rd Southern African Regional Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF) that met in Luanda, Angola on 28-30 August.

The SARCOF forecast is divided into two parts, covering October, November-December (OND) 2019 and January, February-March (JFM) 2020.

The forecast shows that most of the SADC region is likely to receive high rainfall, termed ‘normal to above-normal’ rainfall between October and December 2019, although the forecast does not specify that the rainfall will be evenly spread in time or place, and could indicate flooding.

