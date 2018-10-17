FNB donates computers to school

Onesmus Embula

WINDHOEK - The FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, a brainchild of First National Bank (FNB), last week donated 10 refurbished computers to Mwandingi-Etuwata Amkongo Primary School as part of its its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) mandate.

Mwandingi-Etuwata Amkongo Primary School is located in a rural area and the school only received electricity in August 2015. Formerly known as Epeke Primary, the Mwandingi-Etuwata Amkongo Primary School is situated in the Iily village, Okankolo constituency of the Oshikoto region.

At the handover ceremony, FNB’s Head for Enterprise Architecture, Vekondja Kuzee, shared his intense excitement to assist the children of Mwandingi-Etuwata Amkongo Primary School with these computers on behalf of the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust. Equally, he concurred that the ICT sector is regarded by government as one of the game changers which can ensure inclusive access to the scarce resources of this country. To this end he said, “It gives us great joy to be able to assist these youngsters who are our future scientists, doctors, and leaders.”

According to Kuzee, improving the quality of education requires more improvements in early childhood development, investment in school infrastructure as well as facilities, such as e-learning. “The action we are taking today can be seen as one of the critical steps towards ensuring increased uptake and usage of ICTs,” he stated.

At the same occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who has been the patron of the school since 2007, received the computers on behalf of the students. Nandi-Ndaitwah displayed her gratitude to the management of FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust for responding to the minister of education’s call for people to be friends of education.

Kuzee further acknowledged the use of technology, which is at the centre of the revolution of creating room for new forms of delivery of educational content and the accompanying teaching methods. More so, he commended the principal and teachers at the school for “nurturing the minds, souls and bodies of these youngsters”.

Additionally, he encouraged the school management to continue cultivating a culture of learning in them, pointing out that as a business, “FNB has the responsibility to contribute to skills development in the nation for equitable prosperity and ensuring a sustainable inclusive economy with all our activities being driven by our brand mantra of ‘How can we help you?’”

