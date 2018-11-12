Foreign trained medical graduates attend mentorship programme

WINDHOEK – The Russian Alumni Association of Namibia (RAAN) hosted a three-day clinical mentorship programme for medical graduates who studied in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, China, Algeria and Cuba.

Over 200 medical graduates attended the programme that started from last Thursday and concluded on Saturday.

Medical doctors with various specialisations presented lectures on topics including ethics, orthopaedic, paediatric, general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology and internal medicine.

Officially opening the programme themed, “Your gateway into Namibia’s health profession”, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, the RAAN patron said foreign trained doctors experienced difficulties with integration in Namibia’s health system.

As a result, the Ministry of Health and Social Services in collaboration with the University of Namibia’s School of Medicine established a pre-remedial programme to prepare these graduates for internship.

“This programme has its challenges and limitations, especially when the number of graduates becomes overwhelming. I am convinced that a passage through the clinical mentorship programme (organised by RAAN) will result in the reduction of the number of graduates that would be required to enter the remedial programme,” Shangula remarked.

He said he is impressed by the number and quality of mentors, who participated during the lectures. The topics covered were relevant, he noted. “This level of dedication gives one the conviction that we have embarked on the road that will bring joy and happiness to many individuals, families and communities,” commented Shangula.

During the closing ceremony on Saturday, the medical graduates were assured that the topics covered during the exams were relevant and would prepare them for the examination they would write with the Health Professions Council of Namibia. This would allow them to do internship.

Dr Ndapewa Hamunime, a general practitioner told the medical graduates that the work environment may be challenging and they should be prepared for it. Therefore, the clinical mentorship programme was not only meant to prepare them for the examination but also to guide them through their internship programme.

“You made the right choice to study medicine,” Hamunime told the medical graduates, saying the profession is rewarding in fulfilling their passion for helping people. She also urged the graduates to be professional and dress appropriately when they are on duty.

“Patients look at these things (professionalism) and if you don’t look well as a doctor, they won’t get well because it’s working on their psyche,” Hamunime said.

Further, she also urged the graduates to mentor their juniors (interns) once they are fully absorbed into the system. “The world can be a cruel place if there is no one to help you,” remarked Hamunime.

Having studied in Russia, Hamunime who spoke about the difference in environment for foreign-trained doctors said she appreciates her internship period shortly before and after Namibia’s independence.

“During our time in Moscow, I never saw a cut wound or a gunshot wound like when I came to see these things here,” said Hamunime.

2018-11-12 09:30:10 1 months ago