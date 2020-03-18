Former Agribusdev manager denied bail

A former Agribusdev manager, who was stationed at Ndonga Linena Irrigation project, was denied bail last Friday after appearing in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on allegations of corruption having embezzled over N$ 1 million.

The suspect, Titus Andreas, remains in custody. Andreas was arrested last week Wednesday by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). His case was remanded to 22 April 2020 for further police investigations.

According to a statement issued by ACC, it is alleged Mr Andreas embezzled Agribusdev funds, currently standing at N$ 1 025 794.00.

Andreas was charged with contravening of section 43 (1) of the ACC Act, 2003 (Act No 8 of 2003), for directly or indirectly, corruptly using his office or position in a public body to obtain any gratification, whether for the benefit of himself or any other person.

2020-03-18 07:03:18 | 16 hours ago