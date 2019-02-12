Former chair of Ondonga Traditional Authority dies

ONGWEDIVA - Former chairperson of the Ondonga Traditional Authority (OTA), Peter Shimweefeleni Kauluma, has died.

Kauluma passed on at a Windhoek hospital yesterday and has been described as a courageous leader who was ever ready to serve his community.

Kauluma died at the age of 82.

Former Ondonga spokesperson, Josef Asino, who was axed together with Kauluma and worked closely with him, described him as a straightforward man who addressed matters without delay.

“He was indeed a peaceful man, but also courageous. If he was onto something, he would get it done,” said Asino.

Kauluma joined the Ondonga Traditional Authority in 1976.

He was appointed as senior headman for Ongula ya Netanga. Asino said the records do not exactly reflect when he became the OTA chairperson, but this came after the late Johannes Mbokoma.

The former chairperson was relieved of his duties with effect from July 14, 2017, allegedly by the Omukwaniilwa of Ondonga, Immanuel Elifas Kauluma.

Kauluma was dismissed alongside Asino, John Walenga, Vilho Kamanya, Kashona Malulu, Fillemon Nambili and Tonata Ngulu for alleged insubordination and instituting court proceedings against Omukwaniilwa amongst others.



