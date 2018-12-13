Former magistrate’s case set for next year

WINDHOEK – The case of former Windhoek-based Magistrate Riana Hileni Kavara was postponed yet again in the Windhoek Regional Court.

The case which was on the court roll for the court to decide on a suitable date for Kavara’s trial to finally begin, could not proceed as scheduled. According to state prosecutor Mencia Hinda, Kavara’s defence attorney Kadhila Amoomo needs time to acquaint himself with the contents of the docket. In addition, the presiding magistrate was not available for proceedings.

Kavara has been in court following her arrest in March 2017 in Rundu, on charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice, alternatively corruptly using an office or position for gratification and corruptly using a false document of which these offences fall under the Anti-Corruption Act.

It is alleged that Kavara dug her own grave in 2015, when she at the time intervened in her boyfriend’s case. Kavara’s then-boyfriend Mohammed Shabani, was facing a charge of dealing in cocaine and during his bail application, Kavara took the stand and testified in his favour, so that he may be granted bail. Shabani’s bail request was later granted of which Kavara forked out N$50 000 for his release.

After being granted bail, Shabani disappeared and failed to make his court appearance in November 2015, the bail money was provisionally forfeited to the state and a warrant of arrest was issued against him. Kavara then handed in an application to have her bail money returned to her after her boyfriend at the time became a fugitive from justice. She allegedly later used her position as magistrate to alter the court records by making an entry on the court record ordering the reinstatement of Shabani’s bail.

Kavara was suspended after an investigation by the ACC found her guilty of allegedly amending a case record and reinstated bail in the absence of a prosecutor and court interpreter. Following her suspension, Kavara later resigned from her position as magistrate.

During her brief appearance in court, Kavara was informed that her case has been postponed to January 22, 2019 for fixing of a trial date. In addition, the court extended Kavara’s bail of N$2000.

