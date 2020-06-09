Four pupils in isolation after virus fears Selma Ikela National Khomas

Four male learners from Swakopmund Secondary School were yesterday tested for Covid-19 after presenting flu-like symptoms at a local state hospital. According to a joint statement by the executive directors of the ministries of health and education, the four boys have since been placed in separate rooms in the hostel while awaiting their results.

“Out of abundance of caution, a decision was taken to take samples from them in order to test them for Covid-19,” read the statement.

The authorities explained this was part of the active case search in line with the ministry of health’s expanded targeted testing.

“The imperative of caution has dictated that no one will be permitted to leave the hostel until the test results are known. The health of all the children in the hostel will be closely monitored and parents and families will be kept informed.” The ministry of education said it would communicate any changes in school procedures as soon as more information is known.

“If you wish to keep your children home from school until more information is known, you are entitled to do so,” read the statement. The authorities have called for calm and restraint as they address the issue.

“If you have a concern about your child who is attending at this school or another school in Swakopmund or Walvis Bay, please make contact with your child’s teacher or the contact person that you have been given to liaise with.”

Government said the school in question would maintain communication with all families during this time.

