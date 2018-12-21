Fresh seafood cuisine a summer holiday delight

Donna Collins

The year-end holidays are finally here, and if you are down at the coast, what better way to enjoy an ocean fresh seafood platter, whilst sitting at your favourite restaurant soaking up the atmosphere.



If it is fine dining that you are after, then the specialty Ocean Cellar Restaurant at the luxurious Strand Hotel, overlooking the Mole beachfront, is the perfect place to treat yourself to an assortment of delicious ocean fresh seafood cuisines. The ‘Trip Advisor’ recommended restaurant, is ranked number one exclusive seafood eatery in Swakopmund, offering diners a permanent sea view, with outside tables placed under waving palm trees, fresh modern interior decor and a sushi bar. The Ocean Cellar also boasts a full team of specialised seafood chefs, together with the starter and sushi chefs, offering a comprehensive menu of taste-bud tempting seafood options.



Not to be upstaged by its comprehensive sushi menu, with dishes made to order at the sushi counter, the assortment of soups, main dishes, appetizers and ‘Oyster Celebration’, do not skimp on choice either with literally hundreds of items on the menu to pick from. Kingklip, Sole, Prawns, Crayfish, Calamari, you name them, are transformed into tempting full course meals or light meals, served with anything from fresh vegetables, duck fat potatoes, salads and the most delicious sauces. Head chef, Brandon Schiefer, is responsible for creating all the dishes and recipes on the menu, including the different monthly specials and catch of the day.



Currently the specials’ menu comprises four mouth-watering crayfish dishes to tie in with the current crayfish season, and includes a tempting grilled crayfish and garlic butter prawn combo, which is a huge favourite. Schiefer, who is passionate about what he does, has been working as head chef for the Strand Hotel Ocean Cellar, O&L Group for two years, and has been in the business for 19 years, including working in many top kitchens around the country. “Preparing and cooking fish takes a lot more of a dedicated effort, with more attention to detail needed for the dish, to get a perfect result,” he says, adding that of prime importance, fish always needs to be ocean fresh and of the best quality.



He is also joined in the kitchen by SOUS chef, Christiaan Kangoronduezu, who did his training at the Polytech of Namibia, now the Namibian University of Science Technology (NUST) and joined the Ocean Celler this year after notching up experience at the Safari Hotel. The popular sushi and starters bar experience is where diners can watch their food being prepared and served in front of them. Two highly trained sushi chefs, chop, dice, slice and arrange bite size chunks of sushi options with over 25 tasty treats to choose from, ranging from ‘fashion sandwiches’, to ‘California rolls’ and different starters.

The restaurant is open for both lunch and dinner, it has been advised that people will need to book well in advance over the festive season, because they are expecting a full house as everyone flocks to sample ocean fresh fish dishes at the coast.

