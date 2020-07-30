!Gawaxab, Theofelus make ‘Most Reputable Africans’ list Staff Reporter Business Khomas

×

The Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology (MICT), Emma Theofelus, as well as the Bank of Namibia governor Johannes !Gawaxab have been named among the 100 Most Reputable Africans by Reputation Poll International, a leading global reputation-management firm.

The list features 47 women and 53 men from diverse sectors, including leadership, entertainment, advocacy, education and business. The selection criteria for the distinction included integrity, visibility and impact.

Prominent personalities featured in the list include Ethiopia’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed; Nigeria’s Dr Paul Enenche; South Africa’s Prof Wiseman L. Nkuhlu, who is the chancellor of the University of Pretoria and Chairman of Rothschild (SA); Guinean Economist Cellou Dalein Diallo and Cameroon’s Dr Vera Songwe, who is Executive Secretary for the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

On governance, the list features two African presidents, one vice president and policymakers, while the business list included South Africa’s Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Ethiopia’s Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu and Nigeria’s Folorunso Alakija.

The latest names on the list join other great Africans, who are celebrated for their social impact, as well as social entrepreneurship – that is, transforming businesses in Africa and positively affecting lives without controversy.

Reputation Poll, known globally for its annual ranking of the 100 Most Reputable People on Earth and Most Reputable CEOs in various countries, is also poised to announce a new set of research on 100 Most Reputable Charity Organisations on earth.

During the announcement of the list by the incoming African chairperson of the Review and Audit Committee/board member Beldina Auma, Chair Emeritus, World Bank Group-IMF African Society and President of SCIP-International, LLC, mentioned the organisations’ continued focus and commitment in honouring individuals, organisations and brands that consistently positively impact lives around the world and in Africa.

2020-07-30 15:57:04 | 1 days ago