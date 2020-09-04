Gazza’s breakthrough in the music industry Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

Even the country’s most famous musicians were once just like everyone else in the music business, trying to make it big in the competitive industry and Gazza is no exception.

Gazza is undoubtedly a popular name in the Namibian music scene and has won accolades and fans as he climbed his way to success.

In a chat with Entertainment Now! Lazarus Shiimi popularly known as Gazza spoke about how he started from the bottom and paved his way to stardom.

“I started from nothing and broke a lot of curses and I’ve seen it all, done it all, and had to redirect my life to a more responsible one,” he said.

Just like water, good music makes its own way and Gazza has worked his way up to become the most commercially successful artist in Namibia.

Early music career

Gazza joined the music scene in 2000 after recording his first song and in 2001 when he started his music label, Gazza Music Production ‘GMP’.

The late Roger, Streetkidz, Blacksheep, and Deejay were the first artist to be signed under GMP.

In 2003, he released his first album ‘Tanauka’.

‘Tanauka’ meaning turn around was also a song on the album and it became an anthem at the time; however, he believes the song that made him a force to be reckoned with is ‘Koko’.

During his early years in the industry, Gazza wrote and produced most of his songs with the help of the veteran producer, Elvo.

“My first hit songs were Tanauka, Ghetto life, Koko, Mokasi, Kick it, My love, and many more,” said one of the early Kwaito stars in the country.

It’s hard to believe that some of these hit songs were produced in his little kitchen while staying in a shack.

Due to his exceptionally high-quality music and captivating performance abilities, the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) selected Gazza to do his first official musical tour to seven African countries in 2006.

“I got a manager and she put the whole tour together, the experience was one that money can’t buy, to experience all those cultures in one month was eye-opening and made me appreciate Namibia more, all I can say is that we can easily be the Switzerland of Africa,” he reminisced.

This tour is thought to be what exposed him to the African continent and abroad.



The breakthrough

Among uncountable achievements, he has 30 awards and 12 albums to date, which have contributed to making him the bestselling recording artist in the country.

He thanked the streets for believing in him and sticking by his side.

“I had to prove myself to the streets before I can sit comfortably, and till now the streets are looking after me and in return, I give back hope, everyone knows.” He said confidently.

Asked about his take on the music industry, Gazza claimed that artists do not get any support from the government compared to other countries.

“Our music grew way faster than the infrastructure for it and as a result, the majority of our music is illegally consumed through various platforms, you have to be smart/hardworking to survive.”

– ashikololo@nepc.com.na





2020-09-04 13:05:16 | 17 hours ago