GBV activist awarded for outstanding work

WINDHOEK - A Gender-based- activist Zachary Itodo received an award from Patty’s Heart Foundation last week for fighting violence in the community. Itodo was among 10 Namibians recognized by the foundation for their outstanding work in the community.

“I was called and informed that I am nominated as hero in the community,” Itodo told New Era.

He said he was surprised by the award, as he never expected anything in return for the work he does. “I do it for humanity and mankind not expecting anything in return.”

Founder of Mother WIN Afrikaner Private Hostel known as Moria Grace Wilhemina Afrikaner was ecstatic for her award too.

She thanked the organizer for taking her out to spend the evening at a local hotel. “I have never been to a hotel before. We also ate nice food. Please tell them, thank you, said Afrikaner.

The foundation’s executive founder Nangula Geingos said they identified those recognised through their years of operations as men and women making real community impact.

“Hence, we refer to them as our real community heroes. This was the purpose of the award recognition dinner,” stated Geingos. The foundation is named after her late mother Priscilla Niilonga Geingos, first and former wife of President Hage Geingob.

About 10 beneficiaries received awards, they are Lucia Hamukoto from United Hope for Development kindergarten, Hilia Nambinga from Hope Initiative Southern African, Samuel Kapepo of Kapepo Charity and Maritjie De Klerk of Hope Village and Auguste Mapupa, Sergeant Matheus and Ouma Christine Kharises.



2019-10-10 07:30:30 17 hours ago